ADVERTISEMENT

Air India urinating case | Delhi court grants bail to accused Shankar Mishra

January 31, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - New Delhi

Shankar Mishra, accused of allegedly urinating on a woman on board an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year, was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 6

The Hindu Bureau

Shankar Mishra was accused of allegedly urinating on a woman on board an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year. | Photo Credit: ANI

Patiala House Court in Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Shankar Mishra, who is accused of allegedly urinating on a woman on board an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi on November 26 last year.

Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla granted the relief on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh. The judge was hearing an appeal filed by the accused against an order of a magisterial court that had denied him bail.

The metropolitan magistrate had on January 11 denied relief to Mr. Mishra, saying the act was utterly disgusting and repulsive, shocked the civic consciousness and needed to be deprecated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Mishra had allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman in an intoxicated condition in the business class of an Air India flight on November 26 last year. He was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 6, 2023.

(With inputs from PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

air transport / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US