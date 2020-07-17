Air India told to respond to pilot’s plea on resignation

The Delhi High Court has asked Air India to respond to a petition by one of its pilots, who has flown several evacuation and relief flights to different countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, asking it to accept his request for withdrawing his resignation letter.

The petitioner, who is presently a Pilot Commander, had on February 6 tendered his resignation, on account of non-payment of certain allowances and arrears, giving a notice period of six months under the Civil Aviation Requirement.

However, soon after, the pilot withdrew his resignation on March 19. He pleaded before the High Court that Air India has not taken any decision on his application withdrawing the resignation tendered earlier, despite passage of several months.

He asked the court for a direction to Air India to accept the request for withdrawal of his resignation and permit him to continue beyond August 6, when the six-month notice period expires.

His counsel argued before Justice Jyoti Singh that it is settled law that an employee can withdraw the resignation tendered by him before it takes effect. “In fact, the Crew Daily Roster would show that the petitioner has flown several evacuation and relief flights to different countries during COVID-19 pandemic and as recently as on July 13, he was on duty,” the plea said.

Air India’s counsel submitted that the petition was premature as so far no decision has been taken on the request of the pilot to withdraw the resignation tendered by him.

The High Court will hear the case again on August 4.