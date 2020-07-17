Air India told to respond to pilot’s plea on resignation

The Delhi High Court has asked Air India to respond to a petition by one of its pilots, who has flown several evacuation and relief flights to different countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, asking it to accept his request for withdrawing his resignation letter.
The petitioner, who is presently a Pilot Commander, had on February 6 tendered his resignation, on account of non-payment of certain allowances and arrears, giving a notice period of six months under the Civil Aviation Requirement.
However, soon after, the pilot withdrew his resignation on March 19. He pleaded before the High Court that Air India has not taken any decision on his application withdrawing the resignation tendered earlier, despite passage of several months.
He asked the court for a direction to Air India to accept the request for withdrawal of his resignation and permit him to continue beyond August 6, when the six-month notice period expires.
His counsel argued before Justice Jyoti Singh that it is settled law that an employee can withdraw the resignation tendered by him before it takes effect. “In fact, the Crew Daily Roster would show that the petitioner has flown several evacuation and relief flights to different countries during COVID-19 pandemic and as recently as on July 13, he was on duty,” the plea said.
Air India’s counsel submitted that the petition was premature as so far no decision has been taken on the request of the pilot to withdraw the resignation tendered by him.
The High Court will hear the case again on August 4.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath