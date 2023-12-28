Air India announces free refund, cancellation due to Delhi fog

December 28, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - NEW DELHI

Air India announced on Wednesday that its passengers flying to and from Delhi could reschedule or cancel their flights for free if their flight is delayed due to fog.

The initiative is part of Air India’s “Fog Care” initiative, which has a dedicated page on its website. Under the initiative, passenger can track their flights with the help of a link provided on the website, and follow easy steps to rebook or cancel their ticket. Air India will also send advisories to passengers of flights likely to be hit due to fog.

Passengers seeking a refund due to fog-related reasons, are given a waiver code that can be availed within one year from the original date of travel.

“The initiative will also help maintain network schedule integrity,” said Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India.

