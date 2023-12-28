ADVERTISEMENT

Air India announces free refund, cancellation due to Delhi fog

December 28, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - NEW DELHI

Passengers flying to and from Delhi will benefit

Jagriti Chandra

Image for representation only

Air India announced on Wednesday that its passengers flying to and from Delhi could reschedule or cancel their flights for free if their flight is delayed due to fog.

The initiative is part of Air India’s “Fog Care” initiative, which has a dedicated page on its website. Under the initiative, passenger can track their flights with the help of a link provided on the website, and follow easy steps to rebook or cancel their ticket. Air India will also send advisories to passengers of flights likely to be hit due to fog.

Passengers seeking a refund due to fog-related reasons, are given a waiver code that can be availed within one year from the original date of travel. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The initiative will also help maintain network schedule integrity,” said Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / air transport

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US