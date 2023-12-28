GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air India announces free refund, cancellation due to Delhi fog

Passengers flying to and from Delhi will benefit

December 28, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - NEW DELHI

Jagriti Chandra
Image for representation only

Image for representation only

Air India announced on Wednesday that its passengers flying to and from Delhi could reschedule or cancel their flights for free if their flight is delayed due to fog.

The initiative is part of Air India’s “Fog Care” initiative, which has a dedicated page on its website. Under the initiative, passenger can track their flights with the help of a link provided on the website, and follow easy steps to rebook or cancel their ticket. Air India will also send advisories to passengers of flights likely to be hit due to fog.

Passengers seeking a refund due to fog-related reasons, are given a waiver code that can be availed within one year from the original date of travel. 

“The initiative will also help maintain network schedule integrity,” said Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India.

Related Topics

Delhi / air transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.