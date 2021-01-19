Air in city in ‘very poor’ category

New Delhi

19 January 2021 00:21 IST

It is expected to improve in coming days, says SAFAR

The air quality of Delhi and Noida was in “very poor” category and Gurugram’s in “poor” category, according toCentral Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The national capital’s air quality is expected to improve in the coming days.

“Air quality is likely to marginally deteriorate for today [Monday] and the first half of tomorrow [Tuesday], but within the ‘very poor’ category. The surface winds and ventilation coefficients are likely to improve significantly from tomorrow afternoon onwards. The AQI is likely to improve to the middle to lower end of ‘very poor’ on January 20. The AQI is forecast to further improve to the ‘poor’ category on January 21,” said government-run monitoring agency, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The effect of stubble burning on the city’s air quality remained low on Monday. Also, the speed of surface-level winds was “moderate”, which aided lesser accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

But the “mixing layer height”, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was “low”. This also led to accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

The AQI of Delhi was 372 on Monday, as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 292 and 363 respectively.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.