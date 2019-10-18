Delhi

Capital sees slight improvement in AQI

Staff ReporterNew Delhi

The air quality of Delhi improved slightly on Thursday and shifted to “poor” category from “very poor”. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city is expected to get better for a day on Friday and is likely to worsen from last week of October. Major cause of deterioration of air quality at present is gradual change in weather conditions, including slow surface winds and fall in temperature, according to SAFAR. The AQI of the city on Thursday was 284, down from 304 on Wednesday.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

