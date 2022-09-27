Air hostess raped in south Delhi flat, accused arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

A 34-year-old air hostess was allegedly raped by an acquaintance at south Delhi’s Freedom Fighter Enclave, the police said on Monday.

The accused, Harjeet Yadav, 39, a political party’s block president from Khanpur, has been arrested, they said. According to the police, they received a PCR call on Sunday from the victim who said she had been sexually assaulted by the accused and she had locked him in a room. A team reached her flat and took the victim and the accused to the police station.

The victim said she has been in contact with the accused for the past one and a half months. She alleged that Yadav came to her flat in an inebriated state and raped her, DCP (south) Chandan Chowdhury said. A senior police officer said that the two live close by.

ADVERTISEMENT

An FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 377 (unnatural sex) and the accused has been sent to judicial custody.