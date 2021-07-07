Air Force employee’s wife and son found murdered in Delhi

A PCR call was received by Krishan Swaroop Sudhir (55), an accountant in Air Force Station C Wing Palam, who stated that his wife and son had been killed

The wife and son of an Air Force employee were found murdered at their residence South West Delhi's Palam Village area on Tuesday evening.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Ingit Pratap Singh said that the victims have been identified as Gaurav (27) and his mother Babita Verma (52).

Police said that a PCR call was received by Krishan Swaroop Sudhir (55), an accountant in Air Force Station C Wing Palam, who stated that his wife and son had been killed. "Prima facie, injuries seems to be blunt; by a heavy dumbbell," Mr Singh said.

Police said that Gaurav used to work in a MNC in Hyderabad but had been unemployed for the past one year. A murder case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.