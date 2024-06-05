ADVERTISEMENT

Air Canada Delhi-Toronto flight gets bomb threat, nothing suspicious found

Updated - June 05, 2024 10:52 am IST

Published - June 05, 2024 10:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi International Airport Limited office received an email at 10.50 p.m. on June 4 stating that a bomb had been planted in the Delhi-Toronto Air Canada flight, the officials said

PTI

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B.

Panic gripped an Air Canada Toronto-bound flight after the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi received an email claiming a bomb had been planted on the airplane, officials said on June 5.

The threat turned out to be a hoax.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) office received an email at 10.50 p.m. on Tuesday stating that a bomb had been planted in the Delhi-Toronto Air Canada flight, the officials said.

"Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted and nothing suspicious was found," a senior police officer said.

Legal action in the matter is being taken, he said.

