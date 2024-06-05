GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Air Canada Delhi-Toronto flight gets bomb threat, nothing suspicious found

The Delhi International Airport Limited office received an email at 10.50 p.m. on June 4 stating that a bomb had been planted in the Delhi-Toronto Air Canada flight, the officials said

Updated - June 05, 2024 10:52 am IST

Published - June 05, 2024 10:42 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B.

Panic gripped an Air Canada Toronto-bound flight after the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi received an email claiming a bomb had been planted on the airplane, officials said on June 5.

The threat turned out to be a hoax.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) office received an email at 10.50 p.m. on Tuesday stating that a bomb had been planted in the Delhi-Toronto Air Canada flight, the officials said.

"Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted and nothing suspicious was found," a senior police officer said.

Legal action in the matter is being taken, he said.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.