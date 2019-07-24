Ailing nilgai declared dead by vet, zoo seeks suspension of official

The Delhi zoo has written to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) demanding suspension of a veterinary officer claiming that the “well-being of the animals of the zoo is in danger”.

The zoo claimed that an ailing nilgai was declared dead in May and the veterinary officer was responsible for it. The letter is based on an inquiry report by a former joint director of the zoo. It states that the animal’s treatment was stopped at 2 p.m. on May 21 though the animal died only at 5.05 p.m.

The letter dated July 12, accessed by The Hindu, reads: “The evidence and circumstances also point towards the fact that an alive animal was declared dead by Abhijit Bhawal, veterinary officer, without following the laid down medical procedure. Under such circumstances, it is strongly recommended that disciplinary proceedings against Dr. Bhawal... may be initiated. Simultaneously, it is recommended that Dr. Bhawal may kindly he placed under suspension.”

‘Records tampered’

“Tampering of record has been observed once again by Dr. Bhawal... This is not an isolated case where he has been observed to be professionally incompetent,” the letter reads. This is the third time that the zoo director has called for suspension of the veterinary officer, an official said. The CZA is yet to take action in the matter as it is waiting for the board meeting in August where it will decide whether it wants to take over the administration of the zoo.

The zoo has a high mortality rate and 245 animals have died during a period of 14 months from April 2018 to June 2019, reveals documents submitted in the Delhi High Court in June.