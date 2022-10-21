AIIMS withdraws SOP order

It was met with strong disapproval from doctors who called it a move to encourage “VIP culture”

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
October 21, 2022 22:28 IST

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Friday withdrew with immediate effect an order which it claimed was brought in, earlier this month, to streamline treatment facilities for all sitting parliamentarians coming to the health facility.

The order, issued by newly-appointed AIIMS director Dr. M. Srinivas, faced immediate and strong disapproval from doctors within and outside the institution. They called it a move to encourage "VIP culture" at the government hospital.

The director had written to the joint secretary in the Lok Sabha secretariat Y.M. Kandpal, regarding the standard operating procedures (SOPs) that would be in place for the MPs, which included providing a nodal officer to coordinate and facilitate medical care arrangements.

