AIIMS to tie up with Delhi government hospitals for smooth referral of patients

March 04, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Friday chaired a meeting with various stakeholders and issued instructions to evolve a formal system for easy referral of patients between the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and other public hospitals in Delhi, officials at the Raj Niwas said. They said the system will be enforced from next month.

“The objective behind the move is to optimally utilise the vacant beds in other government hospitals where critical but stable patients from AIIMS, which is reeling under acute shortage of beds, could be referred for treatment,” said one official.

According to the official, the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka and New Delhi Municipal Council’s Charak Palika Hospital will be paired with AIIMS as part of the pilot project starting April. “Gradually, other government hospitals and healthcare centres will be roped in and developed as ‘partner institutions’ of AIIMS, to cater to the local population in different localities of Delhi,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was attended by AIIMS Director Dr. M. Srinivas, Chief Secretary, GNCTD, Chairman (NDMC), Principal Secretary (Health), GNCTD, Director, Directorate General of Health Services, and medical directors of major Delhi government hospitals.

The L-G directed the Health Department to carry out a gap analysis of available beds in all its major hospitals within a week. The department will also develop a centralised dashboard where the availability of beds in government hospitals can be tracked on a real-time basis.

“It is because of the absence of a formal referral system that the stable patients referred out of AIIMS face inconvenience since they are often unable to find vacant beds and forced to move from one hospital to another,” the official said, adding that the move will prevent inconvenience to patients who have to shuttle between different hospitals looking for beds that often result in fatalities during transit.

He said the L-G was informed during the meeting that the emergency department of AIIMS receives an average of 866 patients every day. Out of that, only about 50 patients (5.7%) are admitted. “This is apart from the unmanageable critical patients coming from other government hospitals due to the lack of super-speciality facilities therein,” the official said.

“However, it was observed that several beds in other government hospitals remain vacant and, hence, many such patients from AIIMS can be admitted to these hospitals,” he added.

While AIIMS would help these hospitals in terms of expertise and critical infrastructure, patients from AIIMS could be referred to these hospitals in case of unavailability of beds or after preliminary assessment has been done as per the needs of the patient, the official explained.

“The aim is to develop super-speciality hospitals in different localities of the national capital so that the burden on AIIMS could be reduced and simultaneously people across the city could access healthcare near their homes on a par with what they would have got at AIIMS,” he added.