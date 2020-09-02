AIIMS suspends OPD admissions for 2 weeks owing to surge in virus cases

NEW DELHI

02 September 2020 23:49 IST

Routine OPD services for patients to continue: hospital

With Delhi registering a spike in COVID cases over the past few days All India Institute of Medical Sciences has on Wednesday suspended routine OPD admissions in general and private wards for two weeks.

A one-page notice issued by the hospital administration said that routine OPD services to enable patients seeking medical advice and counselling, which were recently resumed will continue.

Situation review

“In view of the need to optimise usage of available in-patient beds for hospitalisation of seriously ill emergency/semi-emergency patients, it has been decided to temporarily stop routine OPD admissions to general wards as well as private wards in AIIMS hospital and all centres with immediate effect for a period of two weeks, which will be reviewed after that,” stated a circular issued by the administration.

Emergency patients, who require in-patient hospitalisation in general wards or such patients who are advised private wards hospitalisation owing to emergency and semi-emergency conditions will continue to be admitted. “Notwithstanding the above, EHS [employees health scheme] patients will continue to be hospitalised as clinically warranted,” the circular stated.

“The decision has been taken in view of increased admissions of non-COVID-19 serious patients through emergency, particularly trauma emergency as the Trauma Centre has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility,” a senior AIIMS official said.