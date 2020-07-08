AIIMS starts tele-consultation guidance on COVID-19 for State doctors

NEW DELHI:

Objective is to reduce mortality.

Aimed at reducing coronavirus (COVID-19) mortality, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Delhi) has started tele-consultation guidance for State doctors on COVID-19 clinical management.

Ten hospitals with more than 1,000 beds participated in the first session. The sessions will be held twice every week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Specialist doctors from AIIMS, Delhi will provide expert guidance and knowledge support to doctors manning ICUs in State hospitals,” noted a release issued by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

The Ministry added that tele-consultation is a critical component of the clinical intervention protocol for COVID-19.

Ten hospitals have been selected, including nine from Mumbai (Maharashtra) and one from Goa, for the sessions that started on Wednesday.

The Ministry has noted that this tele-consultation exercise will be extended to 61 more hospitals that have bed capacity ranging from 500-1,000 on twice a week basis.

A calendar of these expert-led tele-consultation sessions has been drawn up to cover the States till July 31.

“A total of 17 such States shall be covered, including Delhi, Gujarat, Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Maharashtra. Up to two doctors handling ICU patients from each hospital along with the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) of the concerned State will participate in the VC interaction,” noted the Ministry.