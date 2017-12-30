AIIMS staring at acute shortage of docs: RDA

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi is yet to begin counselling for a fresh batch of resident doctors even as the contract of several doctors in those positions is scheduled to expire on Sunday.

The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of AIIMS has alleged that as the tenure of several junior residents in various departments is ending, the institute is staring at an acute shortage that may in turn affect patient services.

Online counselling

“For the first time in the history of AIIMS, the examination section is not able to conduct counselling for MD/MS 2017 well in time, which will result in a delay in the joining of junior residents to respective departments from January 1,” AIIMS RDA president Harjit Singh Bhatti said.

While supporting the move for online counselling of resident doctors, the RDA members, however, said that the administration is still not ready and is struggling with their software update. “This is the first time that the institute has initiated recruitment through online counselling, which was supposed to hasten the process, but inefficient implementation is leading to unnecessary delay,” said Mr. Bhatti.

“The resident doctors are waiting eagerly to join their departments but this unnecessary delay will create a disturbance as they will not be able to appear in exams and interviews, which are usually held between December 31 or June 30 according to the set pattern,” he added.

Usually, counselling is held in the first week of December. However, till now there has been no notification or communication from the administration. A senior AIIMS official, however, said that the issue has been resolved and that the process will begin in a few days and by January 31 the counselling will be completed.