Delhi

AIIMS resident doctors go on indefinite strike

After colleague slapped by senior doc

Resident doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday declared an indefinite strike after one of their colleagues was assaulted by a senior doctor. The doctors have demanded immediate suspension of the senior doctor, who also heads a department at the premier institute.

The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) has also urged that the doctor in question should not be allowed to take in thesis candidates and conduct any kind of verbal or written examination. They also sought a written apology from the doctor concerned.

Feb 16, 2020

