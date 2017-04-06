AIIMS resident doctors extend support to DDU staff on strike

The residents doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have threatened to join the ongoing strike by their colleagues at west Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital if the government doesn’t intervene urgently.

Indefinite protest

The resident doctors of some other Delhi government hospitals have also extended support to the protest.

The resident doctors of DDU Hospital went on an indefinite strike earlier this week after one of their colleagues and hospital guards were allegedly assaulted by relatives of a patient on Sunday.

Services affected

Meanwhile, the strike affected services at DDU Hospital, including the emergency.

DDU Hospital Chief Medical Officer Sanjay had given a written complaint alleging that attendants of patient Pooja had attacked and assaulted special security guard Vikram Chauhan and senior doctor Shashank Srivastav. The accused had also damaged property.

Case registered

A case was registered at Hari Nagar police station and three persons — Amresh Kumar, Mukesh and Nirmal Kumar — were arrested and sent to judicial custody.

It was discovered that Amresh had worked as guard at the hospital. He had claimed that his wife was not attended to properly by the doctors.