AIIMS redevelopment to see new hospital with 3,000 beds

Aimed at developing the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi as a “world-class medical university”, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday shared its redevelopment plan that includes a host of facilities and renovation projects for the institute.

The agency shared its expansion plan for five parcels of land covering 79.73 hectares after its meeting chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal.

“The vision for redevelopment is to create a smart and sustainable campus, which meets all present and future requirements of healthcare, education, and research. The campus master plan will include a new hospital for 3,000 beds, a new academic building, research buildings for multiple graduate and postgraduate programmes and new hostel blocks,” the press note said.

The agency said it has changed the land use of the West Ansari Nagar campus, which comprises an area of 1.69 hectares, from recreational to public and semi-public facilities.

It added that according to the Master Plan of Delhi 2021 (MPD-2021), the whole campus has been designated as an “Education & Research University”. Unified development control norms have also been assigned to the campus.

E-Waste management

Gearing towards setting up an e-waste management park in Delhi, the DDA has approved a change in land use for an area comprising 8.50 hectares at Holambi Kalan, Zone P-I (Narela Sub-city).

The DDA said, “This proposal aims to create a win-win situation by integration of activities in the formal and informal sectors engaged in e-waste management in Delhi. The information sector will have attractive advantages in handling e-waste, particularly their strong presence, high collection rates, high recovery rates, convenience to consumers time saving, reduced cost, etc.”

“The activities in the park will target small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) clusters involved in e-waste recycling. This will be first of its kind in Delhi,” it added.

Furthermore, the agency approved a change of land use in an area comprising 0.6769 hectares for establishing the headquarters of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at Vasant Vihar.