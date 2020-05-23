AIIMS RDA seeks action after death of mess worker

NEW DELHI

23 May 2020 00:08 IST

A day after the death of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) mess worker, his sample has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The hospital has closed the mess after his death.

AIIMS Doctors’ Association said that the worker was admitted in the hospital with COVID-19 like symptoms and died hours after he was brought in.

The association is now seeking resignation of hostel superintendent and senior warden of the hostel stating that the hostel administration had failed to implement COVID-19 preventive measures on the campus.

Advertising

Advertising

Orders inspection

Meanwhile, the High Court on Friday ordered immediate inspection of a night shelter, managed by Delhi Government’s DUSIB, at AIIMS where 22 people have tested positive and directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to examine the situation and take corrective measures without any delay.

The court also wondered when the night shelter was within the AIIMS premises, why they were shifted to far off hospitals.