AIIMS RDA opposes Centre’s move to review fee

The AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association has strongly opposed a proposal by the Centre to review the tuition fees of the students of the prestigious medical college and the user charges for various diagnostic procedures like blood tests, X-rays and OPD charges for patients.

AIIMS RDA opposed the proposal, saying it strongly supports quality and affordable education for all sections of the society.

The proposal has been mooted close on the heels of a drastic hike in the hostel charges and other fees for the JNU students.

“Quality education and healthcare are the building blocks of our nation and we will not allow any person, organisation or the government to compromise on them in any aspect,” said AIIMS RDA in a statement.

“We need educated and skilled citizens to fulfil our long-cherished dream of becoming a developed nation. This dream can be fulfilled only if both the central and state governments make quality education affordable and healthcare accessible to all citizens,” it added.

AIIMS RDA president Amarinder Malhi said, “We, the resident doctors, are against the memorandum issued by the administration. We are against any kind of increase in the tuition fees of students and user charges for patients in all medical institutes.”

“We request policy-makers to take concrete steps in this direction so that our nation can fare far better than where it stands at present in the global healthcare access and quality index as well as the global quality Education Index,” Dr. Malhi added.