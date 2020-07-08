AIIMS nursing officer duped of ₹34 lakh

NEW DELHI

08 July 2020 01:02 IST

A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping a nursing officer at AIIMS of ₹34 lakh on the pretext of marriage, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said the accused — Mohammad Sadik Imran — was nabbed from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. The police said the matter was reported to them by the woman at the Mehrauli police station on March 3.

The nursing officer said in her complaint that she started talking to him on Facebook in 2018. “He had promised to marry her and take her on a vacation, After winning her confidence, he told her to transfer ₹34 lakh as he wanted to start a hotel business before their marriage,” Mr. Thakur said.

After the transfer, he stopped talking to her after which she lodged a complaint.