AIIMS nurses’ union warns of strike over working hours

New Delhi

03 June 2020 23:51 IST

Third consecutive day of protests at premier hospital

Nurses working at AIIMS protested for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, demanding that working hours of nurses on COVID-19 duty wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) be brought down to four hours from the current six hours.

The AIIMS Nurses’ union president, Harish Kajla, said that due to the six-hour shift, nurses were sweating extensively, resulting in weight loss, vomiting, and added that many of them have even fainted.

The union has warned of a strike on June 10 if the administration does not accept their demand and an indefinite strike from June 15, Mr. Kajla said.

Advertising

Advertising

The union has also demanded that there should be rotation of nurses who are on COVID-19 and normal duty, so that the former is less stressed.

“More than 500 nurses in AIIMS Jhajjar, AIIMS trauma centre and C6 and D6 of AIIMS are on COVID-19 duty. It is very difficult to work while wearing PPE kit as you sweat extensively as the PPE is airtight and you can’t eat, drink or even go to the bathroom,” Mr. Kajla said.

“Nurses have been working six-hour shifts, wearing PPE kits for more than two months now, and it is affecting their health. Women can’t even change sanitary pads while on six-hour duty as they are wearing PPE kits,” he added.

Mr. Kajla said that there was no response from the administration till Wednesday evening.