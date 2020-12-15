AIIMS Nurses Union goes on indefinite strike

New Delhi

They are protesting against alleged hiring of nursing officers on contractual basis

The AIIMS Nurses Union has gone on an indefinite strike from Monday afternoon after the hospital allegedly decided to hire nursing officers on contractual basis.

Last month, the union had given a notice for strike from December 16 against an “anomaly” in their pay under the Sixth Central Pay Commission, and other demands.

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria appealed to the nurses to call off their agitation and return to work. He termed it “very inappropriate” and said that many people were facing pay cuts due to the pandemic.

In the evening, the Union Healthy Ministry directed that there should be no cessation or disruption of nursing functions at AllMS, nor such an action aided or abetted. “Non-compliance will be treated as offence under the Disaster Management Act read with the Indian Penal Code and action will be taken accordingly against defaulting authorities/employees,” stated the order.

The Ministry added that while attempts were being made to dissuade the union from resorting to strike, especially when the government is dealing with a national priority of effectively tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, the AlIMS Nurses Union vide a handwritten letter on Monday informed the hospital administration about its decision to go on strike.

In the letter to the AIIMS director, the union said, “Administration turned down our demand related to 6th CPC anomaly... Adding to this, it’s shocking to know that the AIIMS administration decided to recruit nursing officers on contractual basis immediately, which is against our strike demands.” The union said the decision to hire nursing officers on contract was the reason why they went on strike from Monday instead of Wednesday.

“I appeal to all the nurses, nursing officers not to go on strike and not to make us feel embarrassed about the dignity that we have as far as the nurses are concerned... Whatever issues you have, we will try and resolve amicably,” Mr. Guleria said in a statement. The AIIMS director said multiple meetings have been held with the union not only by the AIIMS administration, but also by the economic adviser in the Ministry of Health and also the person who drafted the 6th CPC.

“He explained to them that their interpretation is not correct. And this (dem-and) is beyond the provisions of the gazette notification. But the union was asking for a salary hike and it was said by the government that they would sympathetically look at this as a fresh demand and asked the Department of Expenditure to consider this,” the AIIMS director said.