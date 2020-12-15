AIIMS nurses protest at hospital in Delhi citing pay cuts

Hundreds of nurses of the AIIMS are protesting at the hospital on Tuesday, after the AIIMS Nurses Union on Monday afternoon went on an indefinite strike following the hospital’s alleged decision to hire nursing officials on contractual basis.
Last month, the union gave a notice for strike from December 16 for an “anomaly” in their pay under the sixth Central Pay Commission, because of which they were getting “paid less”, and other demands.
On Tuesday, the nurses were protesting outside the Director’s office, demanding “justice” and said that they have been “forced” to go on strike by the administration.
On Monday, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria had appealed to the nurses to call off their agitation and return to work. He termed it as “very inappropriate” and said that many people were facing pay cuts due to the pandemic.
