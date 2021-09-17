AIIMS employees protest over salary, benefits

New Delhi

17 September 2021 00:47 IST

They plan to go on strike from Oct. 25

As a mark of protest, employees of AIIMS on Thursday held an ‘Administration Sadbuddhi Havan’ to pray to the God to “give sanity to the hospital administration”, as per a statement from the AIIMS Nurses’ Union.

On September 1, all three workers’ unions of AIIMS Delhi, had sent a strike notice to the hospital authorities that they will go on an indefinite strike from October 25 if their 47-point demand list is not met.

The Karamchari Union — AIIMS, AIIMS Nurses Union, and Officers Association of AIIMS had said in the notice that they have had several meetings with authorities, but the issues remain unresolved. Most of the demands are related to salaries and other benefits.

Advertising

Advertising

“There is clear discrimination between people who are on faculty posts and people on non-faculty posts. Doctors are on faculty posts, while nurses and others are on non-faculty. It’s difficult for us to get anything done, while it’s easy for doctors,” said Fameer C.K., general secretary of AIIMS Nurses’ Union.

He claimed that when there was not enough accommodation for the faculty, the hospital authorities took special permission from the Central government and allotted flats to them, but when the nurses requested for accommodation, they were denied.

“Safdarjung Hospital is just opposite to our hospital. Now, the salary of doctors in AIIMS is more than the salary of doctors in Safdarjung Hospital. But we are paid lesser than nurses in Safdarjung Hospital,” Mr. Fameer added.

The hospital spokesperson did not comment on the issue.