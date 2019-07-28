AIIMS doctors wear badges to protest againstNMC Bill

Resident doctors and students at AIIMS here wore black badges to work on Saturday in a symbolic protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill which, they alleged, was “anti-poor”.
Doctors and medical students across the country have been opposing the Bill, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on July 22 by Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan.
The resident doctors of AIIMS were seen wearing black badges in ICUs, emergency block, wards and operation theatres on Saturday.
Protests were being organised in various parts of the country against the Bill on the call of the Indian Medical Association.
