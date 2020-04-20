Delhi

AIIMS doctors seek Minister’s help in gender, caste bias case

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) has written to the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan over the alleged inaction of administration over caste and gender-based harassment of doctors at the institute.

“...Despite multiple letters, there has been no adequate action taken to address this issue of grave concern and eventually leading a resident to the edge after losing hope of justice in this prestigious institute,” the letter read.

The RDA stated that she had also written to Women’s Grievance Cell and SC-ST Welfare Cell at AIIMS and National SC/ST Commission, but no action was taken. “We appeal to the administration and Ministries concerned to expedite the process and address this injustice,” it noted.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 20, 2020 3:17:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/aiims-doctors-seek-ministers-help-in-gender-caste-bias-case/article31384513.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY