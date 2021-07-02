Delhi

AIIMS doctors among injured in scuffle with eatery owner

Four people, including two doctors working at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, were injured during a scuffle with an eatery owner in South Delhi’s Gautam Nagar, the police said on Thursday.

The police said that on Wednesday, a few doctors from AIIMS went to the eatery in Gautam Nagar and allegedly consumed alcohol there.

“A heated argument broke out between the doctors and the shopkeeper following which both sides allegedly assaulted each other,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The police said that during the incident, two doctors and shopkeeper Bhagat Singh Verma and his son Abhishek sustained injuries. They were taken to the hospital and their medical examination was conducted.

The police said that statements of both parties are being recorded and legal action will be taken accordingly, Mr. Thakur said, adding that the doctors have visited the shop earlier as well.


