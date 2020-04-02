AIIMS doctor tests positive for COVID-19

A resident doctor of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a source in the Hospital. He is posted at the Physiology Department and had been admitted to the new private ward for further evaluation, the source said, adding that his family members would also be screened.

The AIIMS administration noted that contact tracing protocol had been started in the cases.

India reported its first case of COVID-19 on January 30. It was a travel related case from Wuhan, China. The Health Ministry has now maintained that containment measures to break the cycle of transmission and clinical management of those affected would require large human resource. This amidst reports of acute shortage of personal protection equipment (PPE) at various hospitals across the country.

The Health Ministry has sought enhanced deployment of people in areas including – surveillance, supervisory management of containment operations at grassroots level and laboratory testing. It has also directed that allopathic doctors , doctors drawn from the Army, paramilitary and Railways, Ayush doctors, medical Interns, final year medical students and nursing students (M.Sc/ B.Sc final year) be also deployed for care and treatment of COVID-19 patients.