AIIMS doctor and wife, who tested positive, blessed with baby boy

A day after a resident doctor and his wife tested COVID-19 positive at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) here, they were blessed with a healthy baby boy on Friday.
The child, delivered through C-section at AIIMS, was doing well, said doctors at the hospital.
This is the first case of a COVID-19 positive woman delivering a child and so far there is no evidence of the virus transmission in the child.
Hospital sources noted that the isolation ward where the 29-year-old woman was admitted was converted into an operation theatre and a team of 10 doctors was deputed to deal with the case.
”Mother is positive and asymptomatic and we are collecting samples of the infant too,” said a senior AIIMS doctor.
