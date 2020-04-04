Delhi

AIIMS doctor and wife, who tested positive, blessed with baby boy

A view of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) building, in New Delhi. File

A view of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) building, in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

This is the first case of a COVID-19 positive woman delivering a child and so far there is no evidence of the virus transmission in the child.

A day after a resident doctor and his wife tested COVID-19 positive at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) here, they were blessed with a healthy baby boy on Friday.

The child, delivered through C-section at AIIMS, was doing well, said doctors at the hospital.

This is the first case of a COVID-19 positive woman delivering a child and so far there is no evidence of the virus transmission in the child.

Hospital sources noted that the isolation ward where the 29-year-old woman was admitted was converted into an operation theatre and a team of 10 doctors was deputed to deal with the case.

”Mother is positive and asymptomatic and we are collecting samples of the infant too,” said a senior AIIMS doctor.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 4:02:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/aiims-doctor-and-wife-who-tested-positive-blessed-with-baby-boy/article31256531.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY