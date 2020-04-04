AIIMS doctor and wife, who tested positive, blessed with baby boy

A day after a resident doctor and his wife tested COVID-19 positive at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) here, they were blessed with a healthy baby boy on Friday.

The child, delivered through C-section at AIIMS, was doing well, said doctors at the hospital.

This is the first case of a COVID-19 positive woman delivering a child and so far there is no evidence of the virus transmission in the child.

Hospital sources noted that the isolation ward where the 29-year-old woman was admitted was converted into an operation theatre and a team of 10 doctors was deputed to deal with the case.

”Mother is positive and asymptomatic and we are collecting samples of the infant too,” said a senior AIIMS doctor.