AIIMS deploys robots in COVID-19 ward

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has deployed robots at its advanced COVID-19 ward to help promote physical distancing between health workers and infected patients.

AllMS director Randeep Guleria said the institute is using two AI robots — Milagrow Floor Robot iMap 9.0 and Milagrow Humanoid ELF — in collaboration with consumer robotics brand Milagrow.

According to the company, Milagrow Humanoid ELF enables doctors to monitor and interact with COVID-19 patients remotely thereby significantly reducing transmission risk.

Patients in isolation wards can also interact with their relatives from time-to-time through this robot.

“The Humanoid ELF can navigate around the ward independently and record activities in high definition video and audio. ,” noted a release issued by the company.

“As the outbreak continues to rise, our robots will help check the virus spread and protect the doctors, nurses and other staff from getting infected,” said Rajeev Karwal, founder-chairman Milagrow.