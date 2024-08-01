AIIMS Delhi to roll out eBus facility to ease patients’ travel

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi will roll out electric buses on campus to improve last-mile connectivity from metro and bus transit points, the hospital said on Wednesday.

The ‘eBuses’ are aimed at reducing difficulties faced by patients, especially those with mobility challenges, while commuting from nearby metro stations and bus stops to the hospital facilities, the statement read.

“As part of such initiatives being undertaken for providing the best patient care services to our patients, we are committed to making the patient experience at AIIMS New Delhi better every day. This initiative will not only solve the transport woes of our patients but also provide a reliable and convenient ride within the campus,” said AIIMS Delhi director Dr. M. Srinivas.

The 14-seater buses will be equipped with modern conveniences such as air-conditioning, a low floor for energy-saving entry, and wheelchair access for patients. They will ply every 10 minutes during peak hours, and every 15 minutes at all other times. There will also be designated stops with shelters and call buttons for the convenience of patients, the hospital said, adding that the electric buses will also help reduce carbon footprint and ease traffic congestion.

Bus fares will be collected via UPI or the AIIMS Smart Card. A hospital official said they will work out a “reasonable” fare for the same once a tender has been floated for the project.

