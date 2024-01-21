AIIMS Delhi reverses decision to shut till 2.30 p.m. on Ram temple ceremony day; clinical services to remain open

January 21, 2024 11:49 am | Updated 12:24 pm IST - New Delhi

The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on January 21 morning issued a clarification stating that all clinical services at the hospital will remain open on January 22.

The clarification was issued a day after a circular stating that in view of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha ceremony the hospital along with other Central government healthcare centres would observe a half-day closure of its offices and institutions.

On Saturday, the AIIMS Delhi and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital announced a half-day closure on January 22 citing the Ram temple consecration ceremony. Revising its circular, AIIMS Delhi said that all critical clinical services will continue their operations.

“The Government of India has declared Monday, January 22, 2024, a half-day closing till 14.30 hrs, as Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated across India,” the premier medical institute said in a circular.

It added, “It is notified for information of all the employees that the institute will remain half day closed till 14.30 hrs on January 22, 2024. All Chiefs of Centres, Heads of the Departments, Units and Branch Officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them,” they added.

“However, since AIIMS New Delhi is on high alert for a period of one month till February 2, 2024, vide ref: No.F.9/VVIP/2024-Estt. (H), DGHS, Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) dated January 9, 2024), all critical clinical services shall remain functional,” the premier medical institute stated.

The reversal of the decision by the Central government-run hospital seems to have come amid severe backlash for taking a half-day off.

