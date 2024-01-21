GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIIMS Delhi reverses decision to shut till 2.30 p.m. on Ram temple ceremony day; clinical services to remain open

AIIMS Delhi had earlier noted that the government has declared a half-day holiday on January 22 in view of the Ram temple consecration ceremony

January 21, 2024 11:49 am | Updated 12:24 pm IST - New Delhi

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Rampath decorated with cut-outs of Lord Ram ahead of Ram temple consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya.

Rampath decorated with cut-outs of Lord Ram ahead of Ram temple consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya. | Photo Credit: PTI

The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on January 21 morning issued a clarification stating that all clinical services at the hospital will remain open on January 22.

The clarification was issued a day after a circular stating that in view of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha ceremony the hospital along with other Central government healthcare centres would observe a half-day closure of its offices and institutions.

ALSO READ
Bachchan, Ambani, Adani and Tendulkar… who’s who from all fields to attend Ram temple inauguration

On Saturday, the AIIMS Delhi and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital announced a half-day closure on January 22 citing the Ram temple consecration ceremony. Revising its circular, AIIMS Delhi said that all critical clinical services will continue their operations. 

Watch | Take a look at Ram Lalla’s idol inside Ayodhya Ram temple’s sanctum sanctorum

“The Government of India has declared Monday, January 22, 2024, a half-day closing till 14.30 hrs, as Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated across India,” the premier medical institute said in a circular.

It added, “It is notified for information of all the employees that the institute will remain half day closed till 14.30 hrs on January 22, 2024. All Chiefs of Centres, Heads of the Departments, Units and Branch Officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them,” they added.

“However, since AIIMS New Delhi is on high alert for a period of one month till February 2, 2024, vide ref: No.F.9/VVIP/2024-Estt. (H), DGHS, Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) dated January 9, 2024), all critical clinical services shall remain functional,” the premier medical institute stated.

The reversal of the decision by the Central government-run hospital seems to have come amid severe backlash for taking a half-day off.

Related Topics

Delhi / Ayodhya Ram Temple / hospital and clinic / religious festival or holiday / religion and belief

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.