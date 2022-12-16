AIIMS-Delhi declared ‘tobacco-free zone’

  1. EPaper
December 16, 2022 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
AIIMS-Delhi

AIIMS-Delhi | Photo Credit: File Photo

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) premises in the national capital was on Thursday declared a “tobacco free zone”. Those found smoking or spitting tobacco here will be fined ₹200.

“If any contractual employee/security staff is found smoking cigarette or beedi and/or chewing tobacco product in AlIMS-Delhi premises, he/she shall be summarily terminated from the service. If any permanent employee/doctor is found smoking cigarettes/ beedi and/ or chewing tobacco products in the premises, he/she will be issued a memo and a disciplinary action shall be taken against him/her,” an order issued by the AIIMS on Thursday read.

All Head of Departments (HoDs) were requested to inform their subordinates to strictly follow the guidelines. Security personnel at the premier hospital have also been instructed to not to allow the patients, attendants, visitors, and staff to use tobacco in any form in the premises.

