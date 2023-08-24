ADVERTISEMENT

AIIMS-Delhi conducts workshop on plastic surgery 

August 24, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI 

Session aims to train residents in aesthetic cosmetic surgery  

The Hindu Bureau

The session highlighted the importance of incorporating cosmetic surgery into the holistic curriculum for plastic surgery. | Photo Credit: File photo

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi conducted a specialised two-day in-house teaching session for the Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) in plastic and reconstructive surgery earlier this week. The motive of the session was to train residents in aesthetic cosmetic surgery to enhance the scope of their education. 

Dr. Sanjay Parashar, a distinguished cosmetic surgeon and educator based in the UAE, was invited to serve as a guest faculty for the event.

The Head of Plastic Surgery Department of AIIMS Prof. Maneesh Sighal highlighted the importance of incorporating cosmetic surgery into the holistic curriculum for plastic surgery. This integration ensures that MCh residents gain the necessary confidence and skills to practise cosmetic surgery effectively upon completing their residency.

