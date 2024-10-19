GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIIMS chief security officer accused of harassment, using casteist slurs

Following a complaint on October 3, the institute has ordered a probe into the allegations

Published - October 19, 2024 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A security guard at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has accused the institute’s chief security officer of harassment and using casteist slurs against her.

Following a complaint on October 3, the institute has ordered a probe into the allegations.

According to a memorandum issued by the AIIMS administration on October 15, the probe will be conducted by K.K. Verma, who heads the institute’s committee on redressal of grievances of SC/ST/OBC, and Punit Kaur, chairperson of the Internal Complaints Committee against sexual harassment.

Both the committees have been asked to file preliminary reports along with evidential material within seven days from the date of the issuance of the memorandum.

When contacted, AIIMS authorities refused to comment on the matter.

