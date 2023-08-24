ADVERTISEMENT

AIIA becomes first institute of Ayurveda to get A++ grade in NAAC

August 24, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI 

It also got a CGPA of 3.55 from NAAC

The Hindu Bureau

Over the past five years, the All India Institute of Ayurveda has successfully treated over 15 lakh patients, | Photo Credit: File photo

In a recent review by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) has achieved an A++ grade. It also got a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.55 from NAAC.

Over the past five years, the institution has signed 54 MOUs at the national and international levels. It has successfully treated over 15 lakh patients in the five years, published more than 1,500 publications in the field of Ayurveda, and currently has 345 scholars pursuing PG and PhD programmes.

The Director of the AIIA, Professor Dr. Tanuja Nesari, said, “This achievement is a result of the culmination of continuous effort over the past five years. Obtaining an A++ grade from NAAC is a matter of pride as NAAC evaluates not only the academic activities but also the overall administration of higher education institutions in India.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / ayurveda

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US