AICC may move HC on Internet suspension

The legal cell of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) will consider filing petitions in the High Court to challenge the suspension of Internet services in parts of Haryana and to provide legal aid to farmers who have been arrested, said a resolution released by the AICC legal cell chief Vivek Tankha on Tuesday.
“Delegation of Chairmen, Legal Dept. from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, will be visiting farmer leaders at the protest sites on Delhi borders to apprise them of legal services already undertaken by the department and to help agitating farmers and journalists on relief and redressal,” the resolution said.
The AICC legal cell decided to form committee of lawyers in all districts of Punjab, Haryana, U.P. and Delhi. It will identify those under detention and help them with legal options.
The resolution mentioned that the legal cell will “help the farmer organisations in preparing a list of missing persons by visiting jails and meeting jail authorities, police stations and other authorities”.
