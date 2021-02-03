Delhi

AICC may move HC on Internet suspension

The legal cell of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) will consider filing petitions in the High Court to challenge the suspension of Internet services in parts of Haryana and to provide legal aid to farmers who have been arrested, said a resolution released by the AICC legal cell chief Vivek Tankha on Tuesday.

“Delegation of Chairmen, Legal Dept. from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, will be visiting farmer leaders at the protest sites on Delhi borders to apprise them of legal services already undertaken by the department and to help agitating farmers and journalists on relief and redressal,” the resolution said.

The AICC legal cell decided to form committee of lawyers in all districts of Punjab, Haryana, U.P. and Delhi. It will identify those under detention and help them with legal options.

The resolution mentioned that the legal cell will “help the farmer organisations in preparing a list of missing persons by visiting jails and meeting jail authorities, police stations and other authorities”.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2021 12:12:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/aicc-may-move-hc-on-internet-suspension/article33734676.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY