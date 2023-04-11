AIADMK moves Delhi HC for updating amended bylaws with ECI

April 11, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - New Delhi

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) approached the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to update in its record the party’s amended bylaws.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh recused herself from hearing the petition without citing any reason. The judge said the case will be listed before another bench on April 12, subject to orders of the Chief Justice.

ECI cites internal feud

The petition filed by AIADMK and its interim general secretary K. Palaniswamy said the ECI’s stand is that the records of the party are not being updated owing to certain internal disputes.

The same is wholly contrary to the various settled legal principles and the earlier stand of the ECI taken in relation to the party, the plea said.

The plea was filed in the wake of the Election Commission’s recent announcement that the voting for the Assembly polls will be on May 10 and the results are to be announced on May 13. The last date of filing nomination is April 20.

The plea said, “The inaction of ECI to upload its records will lead to a situation where the AIADMK will not be able to put up a candidate or carry out any other administrative function and the same would result in stagnancy of effective functioning of the party”.

“The inaction of ECI has grossly violated the Article 19(1)(c) of the petitioners as petitioner no. 1 [AIADMK] is an association of persons and owing to the inaction of ECI, the petitioner no. 1 is not able to effectively carry out its functions which is the dire need of the hour especially owing to the fast approaching elections,” the petition said.

“Such a conduct on the part of ECI will seriously impact the democratic fabric as a recognised political party having significant presence in the State will be unable to participate in the elections to the Legislative Assembly,” the plea added.

“The inaction of ECI is causing grave prejudice and hardship not only to the AIADMK but also to the primary members of AIADMK party and entire citizens of the State of Tamil Nadu for the reason that absolute strangers to the AIADMK party are representing themselves as coordinators and other office bearers of the party,” the plea said.

“They are also appointing various unknown persons to the posts of AIADMK party and such impersonation cannot be allowed in a vibrant democracy,” it added.