‘AI to be a valuable tool in education’

Principals of leading institutions speak during a panel discussion at the Principals’ Meet, 2021

NEW DELHI

19 December 2021 01:02 IST

Educators speak on role of AI and NEP in modern-day education

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a valuable tool that will aid the future transformation of education, said educationists at a panel discussion on the ‘Role of Artificial Intelligence in schools and university education’.

The discussion was part of ‘Principals’ Meet 2021’ organised by the The Hindu and Validate Me, a technology company offering solutions in document verification. The meet saw several teachers, principals and heads of prominent educational institutions in Delhi-NCR converge for a day-long discussion on the New Education Policy (NEP), transformative forces in school education, how teachers and students could adapt to these changes, and the role of the Government.

Santosh Sarangi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Education was the chief guest at the event. He said in his address that schools were not merely a medium of transferring knowledge but at the heart of developing the personalities of children. The New Education Policy (NEP) would track the learning abilities of children in early education. The curriculum would evolve in a way that there would be no hard separation between vocational and theoretical aspects of learning. “There must be as much emphasis on the arts and music as on traditional subjects,” he added.

Ameeta Wattal, chairperson, DLF Foundation, said that AI had evolved from being a technological curiosity to becoming an integral part of learning. She stressed, however, that the continuing social inequalities denied the learning benefits to the poor. While the emphasis on AI in schools was positive, educational institutions ought not to forget to provide the basics. “AI is technology 5.0 but we should be striving to ensure that all our schools at least get to 2.0 in terms of providing all students with the electricity and computers.”

Manoj Kumar Arora, Vice-Chancellor, BML Munjal University, said that disruption in educational pedagogy was a force for good but at no point would machines replace people as human intelligence was yet to be fully tapped.

SS Prasada Rao, Director, Sharda University opined that both teachers and students had to adapt to new ways of learning. “Learning isn’t only teachers teaching students but a continuous engagement.”

Mukesh Sharma, Managing Director, Validate Me Online, said that while AI would bring out disruption in jobs, it presented an opportunity for organisations to upskill their employees. “This doesn’t mean that all teachers should start to learn to code but that they can outsource repetitive aspects of pedagogy and focus on teaching values such as empathy, kindness and true learning.”

A panel of teachers also discussed the promises and challenges the NEP posed.