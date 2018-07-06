AI replaces commander

Air India on Thursday replaced the commander of its Delhi-Colombo flight as he failed to get clearance from the police after being caught in an alleged sex trade case, an airline official said.
The official said that the senior pilot was among those who were arrested on Wednesday from a spa centre in Gurugram for suspected flesh trade.
An Air India spokesperson said that the action was taken as “police had not cleared his name”.
“Any other action such as suspension will depend on the final outcome of the investigation report,” the spokesperson also said. It could not be immediately ascertained whether the pilot was still under detention.
