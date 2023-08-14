AI cameras, anti-drone systems in place as Capital gears up to celebrate I-Day

August 14, 2023 01:51 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - New Delhi

Ahead of the 77th Independence Day, Delhi Police and other security agencies are on high alert, with more than 15 AI-based cameras equipped with features like facial recognition and over 1,000 CCTV cameras keeping an eye on the Red Fort and its vicinity.

Various anti-drone systems and kite catchers have been deployed, especially near the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his Independence Day address on Tuesday.

The police will deploy a four-layer security cover at the monument, where a footfall of over 20,000 is expected.

Top brass meeting

According to a senior officer, Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora held a meeting with all Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and Station House Officers on Sunday.

“He briefed them on the arrangements and asked them to remain vigilant,” the officer said. “Anti-drone systems, including those mounted on vehicles, have been installed by various agencies for soft and hard kills. Any unidentified object spotted in the sky will be shot down,” said the officer, adding that kite-flying is prohibited in the city on Tuesday.

The officer told The Hindu that Delhi’s borders with neighbouring States of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will be sealed for heavy vehicles from Monday evening to Tuesday afternoon, with heavy security being deployed in the areas along the borders.

Another senior officer said that over 5,600 security personnel — including SWAT teams, black commandos, paramilitary forces, and local police — will be deployed to guard the Red Fort and the route leading to it. “Overall deployment of personnel, including in areas surrounding the Red Fort, will be over 10,000,” he added.

Traffic curbs

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police, in an advisory, said areas around the Red Fort will remain shut for vehicles from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, except for the authorised vehicles.

Inter-State buses will also not be allowed at the Kashmere Gate ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 12 a.m. on Monday to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, it added.

