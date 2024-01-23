Ahead of R-Day, curbs in place for parade rehearsal in Delhi

January 23, 2024 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

In the run-up to Republic Day, Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory on the arrangements made for the full dress rehearsal in central Delhi.

The rehearsal will take place on Tuesday on the same route as the Republic Day parade. It will start at 10.30 a.m. from Vijay Chowk and pass through Kartavya Path, India Gate C Hexagon, and other parts of central Delhi before culminating at the Red Fort.

According to the advisory on X (formerly Twitter), traffic was barred from 6 p.m. on Monday on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. The restrictions will remain in place till the end of the rehearsal on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic on Kartavya Path was also restricted from 11 p.m. at Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road and will remain curbed till the rehearsal ends.

India Gate C Hexagon will stay closed on Tuesday from 9.15 a.m. till the parade crosses Tilak Marg, the police said.

The advisory also urged travellers to plan their journeys on Tuesday in advance and avoid the parade route from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Delhi Metro services will operate as usual, although boarding and de-boarding at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations will be barred from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m., it added.

Movement of city buses will be curtailed at some places, including Delhi Secretariat, Kashmere Gate ISBT, and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT. Buses coming from Ghaziabad and National Highway-24 will also be diverted, the advisory stated.

Bharat Parv from today

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office said he will visit the Red Fort on Tuesday to attend the ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations.

He will also launch ‘Bharat Parv’, which will go on till January 31, to showcase Republic Day tableaux and cultural exhibits featuring efforts of 26 Ministries and departments, it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.