Ahead of polls, BJP opens district offices to hear citizens’ suggestions

The Bharatiya Janata Party will throw open its district offices to both complaints and suggestions from citizens in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, the party announced on Friday.

At the inauguration of its West Delhi District Office near Janakpuri metro station, the party said members from each of its facilities down to the booth level would not only fan out to inform voters about the achievements of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre but also about “propaganda” against it allegedly being peddled by the Aam Aadmi Party.

‘Number one’

“BJP is not like any other political party in which the politics is based on an individual or a particular caste or a dynasty. Any BJP worker can go up to the highest post by virtue of hard work,” the party's National Organisation General Secretary Ramlal said as he administered a pledge to party cadre to make the West Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency “number one in getting votes” in both the Parliament and Assembly Elections in Delhi.

Addressing the workers, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the party was opening offices across the city for residents for more reasons than one “BJP is opening new district offices for the convenience of the people where they can complain and also give suggestions. The people will be apprised of the false propaganda of AAP and help in connecting the people of West Delhi with BJP,” Mr. Tiwari said, adding that this was the party’s 5th district office in Delhi.

The next one was scheduled to be inaugurated in the North East Parliamentary Constituency, he said.

West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma reminded party cadre that the time had come for them to “go to the booth level” and propagate the achievements of Mr. Modi. Organisation General Secretary Siddharthan said, “District offices will prove to be effective in helping the workers in making contact with the people of West Delhi and they will not require to visit Pradesh Office for every work.”