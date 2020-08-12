Ahead of I-Day, police issue traffic advisory

In wake of the upcoming full dress rehearsal ceremony and the Independence Day celebrations, the police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory to ensure safe and smooth vehicular movement across the city.
According to the advisory, the traffic around Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Independence Day will remain closed for general traffic from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. and only labelled vehicles will be permitted. Traffic restrictions for the full dress rehearsal on August 13 and for the Independence Day function will remain the same.
It also stated that eight roads — Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP flyover — will be closed for general public from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Routes of buses terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi main railway station will be curtailed or diverted, it said, adding that normal bus service will be restored after 10 a.m. Alternate routes will remain open to railway stations, bus stations and hospitals near the venue of Independence Day function, the police said.
