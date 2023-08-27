ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written on Delhi Metro property

August 27, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - New Delhi

A senior police officer said unidentified people wrote ''Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad'' on the walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations.

Pro-Khalistan messages found in at least five Delhi Metro stations ahead of G20 Summit

Ahead of the G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages were found in at least five Delhi Metro stations, officials said on Sunday.

Legal action is being taken, the officer said.

A senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official said, "It is a law and order situation. We will cooperate with the Delhi Police." The alleged action comes ahead of the G20 Summit on September 9-10.

