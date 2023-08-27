Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written on Delhi Metro property

August 27, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - New Delhi

Ahead of the G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages were found in at least five Delhi Metro stations, officials said on Sunday.

A senior police officer said unidentified people wrote ''Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad'' on the walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations.

Legal action is being taken, the officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official said, "It is a law and order situation. We will cooperate with the Delhi Police." The alleged action comes ahead of the G20 Summit on September 9-10.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.