Ahead of cricket match, efforts to control dust

A day ahead of a cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi government on Saturday carried out intensive dust control measures around the venue, including mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling.

The government also directed the Delhi Police to deploy sufficient staff to prevent congestion and avoid vehicular pollution. Nine water sprinklers and three mechanical sweeping machines were pushed into action in and around the area and officials also inspected the venue, said the Delhi government.

“We have been driving around the stadium and ITO since 7 a.m. and this has been going on for the past three days,” said Dinesh Kumar, 36, who was inside a tanker sprinkling water on the road outside the stadium around 12.30 p.m. on Saturday.

The city government also directed the Delhi and District Cricket Association to sprinkle water on parking area in the stadium so that dust is suppressed.

“The team inspected the area around Pragati Maidan and significant dust was observed, which needs to be addressed on urgent basis. A meeting with senior officials of the PWD, L&T and private construction agency responsible for constructing ITPO may be called to address the issue,” read an official statement.