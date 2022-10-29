Ahead of Chhath, Delhi L-G flags ‘Yamuna toxic foam’ with CM; AAP says ‘nothing of substance’

Lieutenant-Governor announces October 30 as ‘dry day’

Lieutenant-Governor announces October 30 as ‘dry day’

As the capital gears up for Chhath Puja festivities on October 30 and 31, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the Delhi government’s preparations and expressed “concerns” over the toxic foam and pollution in the Yamuna river.

The L-G asked the Delhi government to ensure cleanliness and “sufficient manpower and logistics” in advance at the designated Chhath ghats at the banks of the Yamuna. “The issue regarding foam and pollution in Yamuna is of grave concern and if left unattended may prove to be injurious to devotees. Accordingly, it needs to be redressed urgently,” his letter read.

Mr. Saxena also declared October 30 as a ‘dry day’, as Chhath Puja is held in reverence by the capital’s sizeable Purvanchali population. “The L-G, in his capacity as ‘Government’ as per Section 2 (35) of Delhi Excise Act, 2009, has done the same,” Raj Niwas officials said.

Responding to the letter, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said Mr. Saxena was suffering from “compulsive publicity disorder” and writing “love letters” to get media coverage. He said the letter had “nothing of substance” and the L-G was dictating “some very generic facts” on things the Kejriwal government has always done during the festive season.

Revenue Minister takes stock

Meanwhile, Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot took stock of preparations at the Chhath ghats and assured devotees that grand arrangements have been made, even as opposition parties hit out at the AAP government for failing to clean the Yamuna.

Addressing the media after his visit, Mr. Gahlot said he has checked the sanitation, lighting and water supply arrangements at the venue, and 1,100 ghats have been made ready for the festivities. “All government agencies and departments — be it irrigation and flood control, Delhi Jal Board, PWD (Public Works Department) — are working in coordination to ensure the best arrangements and that devotees should not face any inconvenience,” he said. He added that officials have been directed to make arrangements such that the Yamuna banks are barricaded and artificial ponds are created properly to ensure pollution-free festivities.

Opposition attacks AAP on ‘poisonous chemical’

Meanwhile, a day after its MPs Manoj Tiwari and Parvesh Sahib Singh accused the Delhi government of spraying a “poisonous chemical to hide the toxic foam” in the Yamuna, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued to attack the AAP. On Friday, Mr. Singh visited a Chhath ghat and confronted officials and workers who, he alleged, were spraying the “chemical” into the water. In a video on his official Twitter handle, he is heard saying, “You are killing people here now that you could not clean it [the river] in eight years ... Shall I put this chemical on your head.” “Who will be responsible if something happens to our Purvanchali mothers and sisters when they take a dip in the Yamuna water,” he was seen asking in another clip.

The Delhi Congress, too, brought up the issue of “poisonous chemicals” being sprayed in the Yamuna to “hide the ammonia phosphorus foam” and filed a complaint with the Delhi Police over the issue on Friday. “Yamuna waters have become poisonous, which will be hazardous for the health of devotees. We demanded strict action against those responsible for spraying harmful chemicals in the Yamuna that has increased its toxicity,” Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said.

On Thursday, the AAP had said opposition parties were “spreading fake news about toxic chemicals” being sprayed in the Yamuna, with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) saying anti-foaming chemical technology recommended by the National Mission for Clean Ganga was being used. “The DJB’s anti-foaming technology [the so-called chemical] has also been recommended by the Central government agency National Mission for Clean Ganga [which oversees Namami Gange],” Bharadwaj, also the DJB Vice-Chairman, had said.

The Delhi government has expanded Chhath Puja celebrations for lakhs of devotees to offer their prayers, from 69 sites at a cost of ₹2.5 crore in 2014 to 1,100 sites at around ₹25 crore this year.